News Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images and Mark Brown / Stringer via Getty Images Chris Brown Shocks Fans With New Quavo Diss Track, "Weakest Link" / 04.20.2024

Chris Brown is back with smoke for Quavo on his newest response track, “Weakest Link.” The Virginia-raised crooner decided to deliver some bars to follow up on the former Migos member’s latest record, “TENDER.”

On “Weakest Link,” Brown rapped, “Okay, let’s get down to the facts, p**sy, I’m dripped in red (Okay)/ Don’t let this R&B s**t fool you, n**gas get ripped to shreds (Get Down)/ Quavo talkin’ like he a thug, n**ga, you a b**ch with dreads (You a b**ch)/ Can’t wait to see the day that you back up all that s**t you said.”

Responding to the claim that Quavo dated Karrueche Tran, Brown stated, “You f**ked my ex-h**, that’s cool, I don’t give no f**k, lil’ n**ga (Still a b**ch)/ ‘Cause I f**ked yo’ ex when you were still with her, b**ch, I’m up, lil’ n**ga (I’m up).”

Without confirming or denying the claims, Saweetie tweeted, “Let me go rewrite these nani verses,” and “WHEW! CHILE.”

let me go rewrite these nani verses pic.twitter.com/4a1BId51s6 — ❄️ (@Saweetie) April 20, 2024

While those verses were pretty harsh, many believe the most vicious part of the track was when Brown claimed, “RIP Takeoff, he the only real one that got true respect/ Crazy how when he died, everybody really wished it was you instead (Oh s**t! Brr)/ You trippin’, Chris, don’t say that, don’t lose your head (D**n).”

Brown continued his furious claims rapping, “Stop talkin’ ’bout beatin’ girls, you was beatin’ b**ches on the elevator/ We seen the tapes, that’s devastatin’ (Brr, bow, bow)/ You doin’ bad, you a b**ch and your music trash (Yeah yeah, yeah)/ Fashion week, they sat me next to your lame a**, I was truly mad (What?)/ All I kept thinkin’ ’bout was breakin’ your face, but I gave you a pass (What?)/ You lucky I ain’t wanna f**k the money up, boy, I would’ve broke you in half (Brrah, bow).”

This was a direct allusion to a fashion show that placed Chris Brown and Quavo side by side for the duration of the show in the front row. Fans on social media applauded both parties for not causing a scene and getting to the bag.

Quavo’s diss “TENDER” was an instant reaction to Brown seemingly taking shots at Quavo on the 11:11 (Deluxe) standout cut, “Freak.” On the track, Brown rapped, “Okay, now f**kin’ my old b**ches ain’t gon’ make us equal/ Sippin’ that 1942 ’cause I don’t do no Cuervo/ Freak b**ch, she like Casamigos, not the Migos.”

The “Cuervo” in Jose Cuervo, a tequila brand, is similar to the pronunciation of Quavo. Brown appeared to mention Migos outright in the subsequent line. Peep the track below.