News River Callaway / Contributor via Getty Images, Jerritt Clark / Contributor via Getty Images, and Alexander Tamargo / Contributor via Getty Images Karrueche Tran Says She Has "Nothing To Do With" Chris Brown-Quavo Beef / 04.26.2024

Over the past few weeks, Quavo and Chris Brown have traded shots at one another via diss tracks and pointed remarks on social media. The artists’ issues appeared to stem from their involvement with Karrueche Tran, who spoke on the pair’s beef today (April 26).

Reporters caught up with the actress at LAX, where she was asked what it felt like being dragged into Quavo and Brown’s conflict. Tran responded, “I don’t feel. It is what it is. I’m living my life. [I’m] working, paying my bills, taking time for myself, and that’s all that matters.”

She continued, “Whatever else is going on, I ain’t got nothing to do with it. I’m living a peaceful life. That’s all I want.” Tran confirmed that she heard the songs and, when asked whether she liked them, reacted, “No! No comments.”

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Karrueche Tran reacts to questions about Quavo and Chris Brown's beef: https://t.co/xVzc0DEhOZ pic.twitter.com/JpMkLRZLe0 — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) April 26, 2024

The 35-year-old added, “I just don’t want any parts. I want peace and happiness. I want to work and thrive. That’s all I ask.” Tran also shut down speculation that she was seeing someone: “I’m dating myself, actually.”

Brown and Tran began dating in 2011 and eventually split in 2015. On the other hand, Quavo and the socialite were rumored to be seeing each other in 2017, despite neither of them confirming being in a relationship.

In January, Brown and Quavo sat next to each other during Paris Fashion Week, with the singer responding to the incident on social media: “[I’m] not finna fumble my bag for little n**gas.” He later took jabs at the former Migos rapper on “Freak,” which contained lyrics like, “Okay, now f**kin’ my old b**ches ain’t gon’ make us equal/ Sippin’ that 1942 ’cause I don’t do no Cuervo/ Freak b**ch, she like Casamigos, not the Migos.”

Quavo responded with “TENDER,” causing Brown to retaliate with “Weakest Link.” The Georgia native put out “Over H**s & B**ches” on Monday (April 22), in which he name-dropped Tran. “Lil’ boy wanna die ’bout some coochie? You still f**ked up ’bout Karrueche?” the musician spat.