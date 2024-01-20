New Music Cover Art for “Wassam Baby” Rob49 And Lil Wayne's "Wassam Baby" Has Social Media Buzzing / 01.20.2024

Friday (Jan. 19), Rob49 teamed up with Lil Wayne for “Wassam Baby,” a Louisiana-themed banger that instantly set the internet on fire. While the “Vulture Island” rapper has been solidifying his position as a mainstay in Hip Hop following his placement on the 2023 XXL Freshman list, “Wassam Baby” feels like the final stamp needed to welcome him amongst the New Orleans elite.

Rob49 starts his impressive chorus with his signature raunchy lyrics showing love to women nationwide. He raps, “I’m givin’ the slop to model, all my bad h**s come out the South / Got thick h**s in the West / Them North h**s where it’s at / My favorite on the Eastside, all them bossed up with a check / You with that n**ga right now, but you know I’m comin’ next.”

Shortly after, the smoke blows out, and Lil Wayne jumps straight into his mixtape-like verse, saying, “Wassam, baby? You know who I am, baby / F**k her for a thousand dollars, call that b**ch my grandbaby / She wanna be lil’ Weezy’s baby, it’s lil’ Weezy, baby / Told her don’t forget to say that, baby, no amnesia, baby.”

In a press release, Rob49 expounded on his excitement for the record, saying, “This really is a full circle moment for New Orleans, where one of the best ever to do it and one of the hottest young artists out can come together to create something that sounds like our city.”

On Twitter, one fan said, “Wayne, ah… this [is what the f**k] we wanna hear! All that other s**t was tired.” Another mentioned, “The goat always supporting young talents! Big ups, Uncle Wayne.” On Lil Wayne’s Instagram, a fan mentioned, “This is that 2008 Lil Wayne flow,” while someone else said, “Easily the greatest rapper ever! Better than JAY-Z, Eminem, Pac and J. Cole.”

“Wassam Baby” arrives after the long-awaited release of Travis Scott’s “TOPIA TWINS” visual featuring Rob49, which dropped a few weeks prior. The single also follows another successful collaboration with Rob49, “Mama” featuring Skilla Baby and Tay B, that has gone viral.

