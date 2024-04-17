News Carol Lee Rose / Stringer via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Rob49 And Skilla Baby Announce Their "Vultures Eat The Most Tour" / 04.17.2024

Rob49 and Skilla Baby went viral with 2023’s “Mama.” Now, they’re hitting the road together for the “Vultures Eat The Most Tour.”

Today (April 17), the pair announced their joint trek, which is slated to kick off on May 30 at the Level 13 Event Center in Orlando, Florida. Subsequent stops include Chicago, Charlotte, New York, Boston, New Orleans, Minneapolis, and Oklahoma City, to name a few cities. The final show will take place at the House of Blues in Dallas on July 2.

The presale starts tomorrow (April 18), with public ticket sales being available to purchase on Friday (April 19) at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the full tour route below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KRAZYMAN (@rob49up)

In 2023, Rob49 put out his critically acclaimed album 4GOD II. It boasted features from DaBaby, G Herbo, YTB Fatt, Roddy Ricch, NoCap, and Trippie Redd, among others. “Shake Sum,” “Flexing Hard,” and “Hate It or Love It” were among the standout cuts.

The deluxe edition introduced 10 new tracks, including “Mama” with Skilla and Tay B. Other songs like “Future Hendrix,” “Homebody,” and “Viral” also landed on the updated body of work. It’s also worth mentioning that the Louisiana rap star lent his voice to Dess Dior’s “Leave Her Alone” and Travis Scott’s “TOPIA TWINS” that same year.

Skilla, on the other hand, shared We Eat The Most (Reloaded) in June 2023. It housed records like “Tay B Style,” “Icky Vicky Vibes,” and “Fear Of God” featuring Rylo Rodriguez. On the collaborative front, he and Yung Miami are currently riding on a wave of success thanks to “CFWM” — short for “Can’t F**k With Me.”

The Detroit rapper previously served as a supporting act for Scott’s “UTOPIA: CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR” alongside Veeze and Babyface Ray. The voyage concluded in Orlando on Jan. 31.