Y2K! is slated to come out on July 26 after months of anticipation. On Wednesday (July 17), Ice Spice shared the full tracklist, which features fellow artists like Travis Scott, Gunna and Central Cee.

The 10-song effort will open with “Phat Butt,” released earlier in the year alongside a self-directed video. Throughout the RiotUSA-produced cut, the Bronx native made references to Nicki Minaj, Pauly D from “Jersey Shore” and Michael Jackson, among other pop culture figures.

Next up is “Oh Shhh…” featuring Scott. The pair previewed the record for the first time during the London stop of his “UTOPIA: CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR.” Other unreleased titles include “Popa” and “B**ch I’m Packin’,” the latter of which will mark her first collaboration with Gunna. Pre-release offerings consisted of “Gimmie A Light,” “Think U The S**t (Fart)” and “Did It First” with Central Cee.

As many fans highlighted underneath Ice Spice’s announcement, the rapper opted for no female collaborations this time around. There were previously rumors that Taylor Swift and Minaj would appear on the project.

“I just can’t wait for my fans to hear the new music. There [are] some new songs on there that sound different from a lot of my other songs. I’m so excited about that,” the Bronx native said of the LP in a sit-down with Complex. “There’s definitely pressure. I think I put a lot of pressure on myself, too, but overall, I’m just excited to express myself.”

Her “Y2K! World Tour” begins its North American leg in Washington, D.C. on July 30, followed by shows in Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago and Oakland, among other cities. With Cash Cobain billed as a supporting act, the trek will officially wrap up in Miami Beach on Aug. 31.