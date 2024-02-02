News Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Ice Spice Says 'Y2K' Will "Sound Different" From Her Previous Music: "There's Definitely Pressure" / 02.02.2024

On Tuesday (Jan. 30), Ice Spice announced the title of her forthcoming debut studio album, Y2K. During NBC’s “The Today Show,” she teased that it was nearly finished and that she had just wrapped up a “crazy collaboration” expected to appear on the body of work. Although she was relatively scarce on the details, fans were excited nonetheless.

Today (Feb. 2), Complex published an interview with the “Princess Diana” hitmaker, where she provided more insights about the project. “It’s almost complete. I’m really excited about that because I got a big bulk of it done. I just can’t wait for my fans to hear the new music. There’s some new songs on there that sound different from a lot of my other songs. I’m so excited about that,” Ice explained. “The next chapter, I would have to say Y2K is the name of the album because I was born in 2000.”

When asked if preparing the LP put any weight on her shoulders, she replied, “Yeah, there’s definitely pressure. I think I put a lot of pressure on myself too, but overall, I’m just excited to express myself.”

Earlier this month, Ice put out “Think U The S**t (Fart),” which could possibly appear on Y2K. The Bronx rapper performed the track live for the first time at Spotify’s Best New Artist event ahead of the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Regarding the track, Ice told Complex, “It was actually a meme that my friend sent. She sent it to me in September. And when she did, I just thought it was so funny. So yeah, I was already recording [at the time]. Then I was looking at my camera roll, and I just seen that, and I was like, yeah.”

In 2023, Ice shared EP Like..? (Deluxe), which contained 11 songs. It included RIAA-certified Gold records like “Munch (Feelin’ U)” and “In Ha Mood.”