News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Cardi B Announces That She's Pregnant With Her Third Child / 08.01.2024

Cardi B is expecting her third baby. On Thursday (Aug. 1), the “Up” hitmaker announced her pregnancy alongside photos of herself in a plunging red dress that bore her stomach.

“With every ending comes a new beginning,” she began, seemingly confirming her divorce from Offset. She went on to say, “I am so grateful to have shared this season with you. You have brought me more love, more life and most of all, renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!”

Cardi B continued, “I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, [and] what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and [tests lying] down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”

The new baby will join the two kids she shares with Offset, Kulture and Wave, who were born in 2018 and 2021, respectively. The former Migos member also has three other children: Jordan, Kalea and Kody, who came from previous relationships.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

According to TMZ, the pair’s reported split was “amicable” and “a long time in coming.” The rappers went public in 2017 and have weathered several storms since then. Longtime supporters have also been graced with collaborations between the two like “Clout” and “JEALOUSY.”

Whether or not the pregnancy will delay Cardi B’s long-awaited sophomore album is another question. Amid doubt from fans that the LP would get pushed back yet again, she confirmed, “It’s coming this year.”

Notably, she welcomed Kuture just months after Invasion of Privacy dropped. The 13-song offering wound up housing some of the artist’s best work to date, including “Bodak Yellow,” “I Like It,” “Ring” featuring Kehlani and the SZA-assisted “I Do.” It also won a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album.