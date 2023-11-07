News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Offset Enlists 2-Year-Old Son Wave For "ON THE RIVER" Performance / 11.07.2023

Offset appeared in Vevo’s latest “ctrl” installment today (Nov. 7). The Migos rapper performed “ON THE RIVER” from his sophomore solo LP, SET IT OFF. Clocking in at 98 seconds, the musician notably shared the screen with his son, Wave Set Cephus.

The Southside and Shottie-produced record sampled KIRBY’s “Black Leaves.” In the song’s lone verse, Offset rapped, “Then the money start blowing up out of the roof/ I’m telling the truth, I became the one when I got out the group/ Don’t got to say it, they bitin’ aesthetics/ If I’m shooting my shot, then I know I’ma wet it/ I put my son in baguetties before he could walk, he could talk and that s**t was too heavy.”

Released on Oct. 13, SET IT OFF stretches across 21 tracks. It boasted features from the likes of Cardi B, Travis Scott, Future, and Latto, to name a few. It also contained popular cuts like “JEALOUSY” and “FAN” — the latter was paired with a visual homage to Michael Jackson.

Check out Offset’s “ON THE RIVER” performance below.

Earlier this month, the rapper teased a forthcoming venture with one of his boys. Speaking to TMZ, he shared, “I got something coming out with my son soon. [It’s] not a song, but you’ll see it. You’ll see it. It comes out Friday (Nov. 10).”

Offset also announced another album expected to debut in February 2024. “Next album dropping February. [That’s an] exclusive; I only told y’all that,” he revealed to the outlet.

His sophomore LP landed at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart. On Oct. 22, Cardi B congratulated her husband on Twitter. She said, “So proud of my baby!! Going against all odds… Leaving his label, starting fresh, staying focused, determined, and not letting nothing break him… He did that!”