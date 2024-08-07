Drake, 21 Savage, and Latto

Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images, and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images

Drake Surprise Drops New Music With 21 Savage, Latto And Young Thug — Here's How Hip Hop Fans Reacted

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  08.07.2024

Every time Hip Hop fans count Drake out, he comes back swinging with new music. On Tuesday (Aug. 6), the Canadian star debuted three surprise tracks via a lesser-known Instagram account named @plottttwistttttt.

The records consisted of the 21 Savage and Young Thug-assisted “It’s Up,” “Blue Green Red” and “Housekeeping Knows” with Latto. The last-mentioned cut arrived alongside a VHS-style visual effort featuring the Atlanta rapper and her sister, Brooklyn Nikole. It also sampled DJ Ttime’s 2017 track “Ride Da Stick.”

Drake also launched a website, 100gigs.org, titled “100 gigs for your headtop.” It notably featured an extensive array of unreleased content, including snippets from his Certified Lover Boy sessions and other exclusive materials like artwork and concept ideas. 

Social media was all smiles about the drop, especially with all the nostalgic videos and throwbacks involved. “Drake could’ve kept all this content to make an insane HBO documentary one day, and instead, he drops that s**t for his fans for FREE. That [motherf**ker] is too real,” wrote one Twitter user. Another said, “Drake is leaning into the people who stayed loyal to him throughout the beef.” Peep more reactions below.

Drake’s “It’s Up” interestingly sparked a debate about whether 21 Savage was throwing shade at Kendrick Lamar. In the song’s second verse, the Atlanta-based rapper dropped lines like, “Made a couple songs, think he hot now / Hit his a** up; he think he Pac now.” However, his manager, Justin “Meezy” Williams, has since come out and denied the speculation, per DJ Akademiks.

During a Twitch livestream, the media personality explained, “He said, ‘That is definitely not [a] shot at Kendrick.’ He literally said that s**t would make no sense because Kendrick has more than one hit or a couple [of] songs. He got a bunch of songs, so you [guys] can quiet that down. 21 did not diss Kendrick.”

In addition to the new music and footage, Drake recently hinted at a collaborative project with PARTYNEXTDOOR. It’s slated to come out during the fall and will add to their long list of work together, which includes records like “Come and See Me,” “Recognize” and “LOYAL.”

 

