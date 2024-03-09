News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and MICHAEL TRAN / Contributor via Getty Images Fans React To Drake Reportedly Dating Latto's Younger Sister, Brooklyn Nikole / 03.09.2024

On Friday (Mar. 8), a video was leaked of Drake and Latto’s younger sister, Brooklyn Nikole, leaving a restaurant together. The hidden recording by one of the kitchen staffers has caused quite a stir on the internet, leaving fans to discuss the 16-year age gap between the 37-year-old rapper and 21-year-old socialite.

Users on social media have mixed opinions on the pairing, as sizeable age gaps between men and women in the entertainment space are not rare at all. Online detectives are already attempting to put two and two together as they assume Drake’s verse on 4batz’s “act: ii date @ 8 (remix)” alludes to his rumored boo.

On the new track, the “Sicko Mode” emcee croons, “I guess it’s just luck if you say so/ How you get all of that body and face, though?/ What kinda water they servin’ in Clayco?/ This is me talkin’, it’s not the añejo/ Ready to pop out, but we gotta lay low.” Latto reps Clayco (Clayton County) in multiple records and has made it very clear that she claims the Atlanta suburb as home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooklyn Nikole (@brooklynikole)

One fan on social media said, “The b**ch who sat her phone up to record Drake and Brooklyn so god**n MESSY, I LOVE HER.” Some fans claim that Drake’s rumored new relationship will cause issues between him and Nicki Minaj. One user chimed, “Drake just got spotted out with Latto’s little sister… how long y’all think it’ll take for Nicki Minaj to start dissing him?”

the bitch who sat her phone up to record drake & brooklyn so godamn MESSY I LOVE HER LMAOAOAOAOAOOAOAOAOOO — 𝐊𝐁 🇹🇹🎀 (@kayybrii_) March 9, 2024

Drake just got spotted out with Latto’s little sister… how long y’all think it’ll take for Nicki Minaj to start dissing him? https://t.co/nsGQSIVDEs — 🕷️ (@zootdidit) March 9, 2024

Neither party has confirmed the relationship.