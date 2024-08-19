Image Image Credit Ryan Bakerink / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Sexyy Red

Fans finally have an update on Sexyy Red’s beauty brand. On Monday (Aug. 19), the St. Louis native announced Northside Princess alongside images of the debut product, Sexyy Gloss.

It looks like we’re getting eight shades to choose from, with colors spanning from blue to white and brown. The “Pound Town” artist even teased the shade names, with each one being more NSFW than the last: Coochie Juice, Bootyhole Brown, Sex On My Period, Gonorrhea, and Yellow Discharge, to name a few.

“The names for my lip gloss [are] something nobody would’ve even thought of,” Red shared with Complex in 2023. “The s**t [is] cute, and it smells good, and it sold [out]. You know, people are [going] to talk s**t, but other people [were] like, ‘You’re a marketing genius.’”

As to be expected, social media was in a bit of an uproar after hearing the bizarre naming decisions. “I love me some Sexyy, but she’s dead wrong for them lip gloss names,” said one Twitter user. Another stated, “I’m not buying no lip gloss named Gonorrhea or Yellow Discharge. [This is] terrible marketing.”

Elsewhere, one person questioned, “Y’all don’t think we are f**ked as a generation?” Peep more reactions below.

Red’s “Sexyy Red 4 President Tour” will begin on Thursday (Aug. 22) in Seattle, Washington. She’s expected to perform in Portland, Austin, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Brooklyn, Orlando, and other major cities until early October. Supporting acts include Loe Shimmy, BlakeIANA, Hunxho, and Kodak Black, who was added to the lineup in July.

That same month, Red spoke out about rumors of her potentially axing the trek due to alleged low ticket sales. She responded, “My fans are buying tickets. We’re doin’ just fine. We [are] not canceling no tour. [This] canceling s**t [is] all cap.” The musician later went on to blame larger companies for spreading false reports because she decided to work with an independent Black promoter.