News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images SZA And Sexyy Red Perform Drake's "Rich Baby Daddy" At St. Louis Concert / 10.12.2023

SZA is currently on the second leg of her North American “SOS Tour.” It kicked off in September with previous stops including Miami, Nashville, Boston, Chicago, and Brooklyn, among others.

Last night (Oct. 11), the songstress returned to her hometown for a special performance. During her set, SZA brought out fellow St. Louis native Sexyy Red for a rendition of Drake’s “Rich Baby Daddy.” Both artists are featured on the track, which appears on For All The Dogs.

On the record, Red rapped, “Bend that a** over, let that coochie breathe. Shake that a**, b**ch, hands on your knees. Hands on your knees, hands on your knees. Shake that a** for Drake, now, shake that a** for me.”

Check out a clip from their performance below.

GO SEXYY!! Thank You @sza Fa Bringing Me Out In Our Hometown 💋💋 pic.twitter.com/de0ypNdtk1 — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) October 12, 2023

SZA’s arena run for SOS is slated to end in Phoenix, Arizona on Oct. 29. The upcoming shows before the finale include Houston on Saturday (Oct. 14), as well as Denver, Salt Lake City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Las Vegas.

Last Saturday (Oct. 7), the musician also revealed that she plans on going on the road again. She tweeted, “[I] was thinking I wanna do an intimate mini tour for the deluxe. But ONLY in the most turnt cities from ‘SOS Tour.’ I made a list. Y’all deserve a reward. I’m so grateful.”

Was thinking I wanna do an intimate mini tour for deluxe . But ONLY in the most turnt cities form SOS tour . I made a list . Y’all deserve a reward . I’m so grateful 🙏🏾❤️ — SZA (@sza) October 7, 2023

Additionally, SZA is gearing up to release her upcoming project later this year. Announced at a previous concert at New York’s Brooklyn Navy Yard, the singer told the crowd, “The deluxe [album] is like a whole ‘notha album called Lana, [and] it’s seven to 10 songs, and it’ll be out this fall.”

Meanwhile, Red’s “Hood Hottest Princess Tour” is set to kick off on Monday (Oct. 16). The 20-stop voyage will hit major cities like Detroit, Houston, Atlanta, Charlotte, and several others.