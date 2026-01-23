Image Image Credit Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images and Variety / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt A$AP Rocky attends the 35th Gotham Film Awards on Dec. 1, 2025, and Nick Cannon at the FOX Fall Press Day Red Carpet on Sept. 5, 2024, in Los Angeles, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

A$AP Rocky joked on “The Joe Budden Podcast” that he and Rihanna might “catch up to Nick Cannon” in the kid department.

Their growing family includes three children so far: Rocki, RZA and Riot Mayers.

Rocky has made similar jokes before, including at the CFDA Fashion Awards and the Smurfs premiere, showing his playful take on fatherhood.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna may have more kids in their future, at least if he has his way. On Thursday (Jan. 22), in an excerpt from “The Joe Budden Podcast,” the Harlem rapper joked that he’s “about to catch up to Nick Cannon,” who currently has 12 children.

“Listen, man, whatever God [gives] me,” the Don’t Be Dumb artist told Budden when asked whether he was “done with kids.” He added, “It’s a blessing. I ain’t gon’ hold you, though, we got our hands full right now. We got [a] whole football team right now. I’m about to catch up to Nick Cannon, you s**ttin’ me?”

Rocky and RiRi welcomed their third child, Rocki Irish Mayers, last September. The baby girl joined the couple's two little ones, RZA and Riot. See the clip below.

Of course, anyone who’s followed Rocky for a while knows he’s spoken about having more kids with the “Umbrella” singer before. At the global premiere of 2025’s Smurfs, he said they were “gon’ be like the Wayans family.” The “L$D” artist shared, “I mean, love is beautiful, and it’s just spreading it.”



Later that November, at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards, Rocky joked that he planned to celebrate his Style Icon Award by making baby No. 4. Earlier on the red carpet, he spoke with Entertainment Tonight about being a father of three. “Rocki is cuter than ever. You know, she’s my baby twin, so it’s amazing,” the A$AP Mob frontman explained. “I’m happy to be a girl dad at this point.”

He also said that while RZA and Riot might “get a little jealous,” there’s plenty of love to go around: “It’s probably gon’ take some getting used to.”

Last Friday (Jan. 16), Rocky released his fourth studio album, Don’t Be Dumb. He’ll be taking the project on the road in May.