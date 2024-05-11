Image Image Credit Screenshot of Beyoncé’s “BEYWATCH” video Image Alt Beyoncé Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Tuesday (Nov. 5), Beyoncé shared an unofficial visual effort for “BODYGUARD,” aptly titled “BEYWATCH,” in which she dressed as Pamela Anderson’s titular character in Barb Wire while urging viewers to vote.

Beyoncé also recreated two more of the actress’ iconic looks, including her role as C.J. Parker in “Baywatch,” though the Texas native’s red swimsuit read “Beywatch” instead.

The Lemonade artist’s third costume, which unfortunately didn’t get much screen time, served as a nod to Anderson’s 1999 MTV VMAs outfit. She completed it with a big pink fuzzy hat, white corset, and glittery leggings.

“BODYGUARD” appeared on March’s COWBOY CARTER alongside the chart-topping “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” and “16 CARRIAGES.”

One of the video’s closing title cards read, “Happy Beylloween,” an obvious reference to Halloween (Oct. 31). As Rap-Up previously reported, Beyoncé recreated the vinyl cover of Betty Davis’ “This Is It!” The single, which originally featured on 1975’s Nasty Gal, led fans to speculate whether the “BREAK MY SOUL” singer was hinting at the final album in her RENAISSANCE and COWBOY CARTER trilogy.

Later in the clip, the word “vote” appeared on the screen. In October, Beyoncé spoke at Kamala Harris’ Houston rally as a mother of three — she has two daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi, and a son, Sir. Standing alongside Kelly Rowland, the pop icon gave a powerful speech before introducing the VP on stage.

Beyoncé described Harris as “a woman who's been pushing for what this country really needs right now: unity.” She went on to say, “It's impossible not to feel the energy in this room, the positivity, the community, the humanity. We are at the precipice of an incredible shift. The brink of history."

Harris’ list of supporters has only grown stronger in the weeks leading up to the U.S. presidential election. Flo Milli and GloRilla performed at the former district attorney’s event in Milwaukee, while Cardi B delivered a speech.