Outside of making undeniable hits, Cardi B is known for her direct interactions with users on social media. Sunday morning (Jan. 19), the “BONGOS” emcee clapped back at a fan that called her a “TikTok rapper” in a major way.

New York-bred emcee stated, “Babe I’m getting 7 million dollar offers to do my own vitamins. I can retire you from your flipping burger job by tomorrow. Thank me tho I been helping you get your $8.99 Twitter checks,” in a since-deleted post. The post was paired with a screenshot that seemingly confirming the details she mentioned in the post.

This is not the first time Cardi B has showcased her event and sponsorship offers. In December 2024, she went on Twitter Spaces and said, “People [are] saying I’m surviving off SHEIN deals and brand deals … I want to let y’all know that I can wake up tomorrow, sign a contract, and I will have half of $65 million, or half of $70 million.”

Cardi B has been heavily present on social media in the past few months. Most notably, fans have been following the drama between her and her estranged husband, Offset. In a recent rant on Twitter Spaces, the popular femcee claimed that the former member of Migos did not buy any of their three shared children a single gift for Christmas 2024.

Following up on the claim, she stated, “But you came to New York to buy your other kids gifts. But you didn’t bought my kids **t on purpose to spite me. Mind you, we was cool. We wasn’t f**king, but we was cool. Stop f**king playing with me.”

Later in her conversation, she explained that she wouldn’t celebrate her own wins because she felt as if he wasn’t in the best space. While many fans await her highly anticipated sophomore album, she has been giving out various updates over the past few months. Although she has a newborn and is currently going through a divorce, she has been adamant that fans will be receiving a new project in the near future.

If her plans go accordingly, she will be on the road touring once her final album date is announced. In the meantime, press play on her Grammy-nominated single “Enough (Miami)” below!