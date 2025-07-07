Image Image Credit Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Well, that’s one way to begin Paris Couture Week. On Monday (July 7), Cardi B pulled up to Schiaparelli’s Fall/Winter 2025-26 show in a stunning outfit, which she accessorized with a live crow.

The bird has become a recurring theme throughout the Grammy Award winner’s AM I THE DRAMA? rollout. In fact, she previously appeared on the upcoming album’s cover in a red bodysuit and fishnet tights with a crow perched atop her high heel. Cardi B also included the motif in her video teaser for the project's initial announcement.

For the Couture Week show, Cardi B wore a Schiaparelli pearl-fringe gown with a U-shaped neckline that curved over her head. She matched the elegant ensemble with black gloves, pearl earrings and the bird.

In a viral clip shared online, the “I Like It” rapper could be seen asking paparazzi to quiet down so they don’t scare the crow. “Can you tell them not to scream?” she asked someone on her team.

Musically, Cardi B dropped “Outside,” the lead single for AM I THE DRAMA?, in June. She name-dropped LeBron and Savanah James, A’ja Wilson and more on the ladies’ anthem. Despite its success so far, it’s not even close to the biggest track on her 23-song offering, especially with “WAP” and “Up” being included as bonus tracks on the forthcoming album.

The mother of three defended her decision to keep the older singles on the LP, arguing, “They deserve a home.” On X, she wrote, “My fans have been asking me to put them on an album, and people search for them on [Invasion of Privacy] all the time.”

AM I THE DRAMA? is slated to drop on Sept. 19, with the New York native unveiling pre-order box sets last week. There’s also a good chance Bardi Gang will get at least one more track before the full album arrives.