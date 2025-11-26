Image Image Credit Katie Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Doechii performs at Tyler, The Creator's 2025 Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Ayo Edebiri joined Doechii on stage for a playful moment at Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival that quickly went viral.

The interaction happened mid-set while Doechii performed her 2022 single “Crazy.”

The performance closed out her tour and followed a string of viral stage moments.

Doechii evidently has a frisky side that matches her quick-witted lyrics. While performing at Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival this past weekend, the Tampa rapper gave renowned actress Ayo Edebiri a provocative lap dance.

About halfway through the Alligator Bites Never Heal artist’s set at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, “The Bear” actress made her way to a school desk on stage. As she took a seat, the Top Dawg Entertainment rapper performed her 2022 single “Crazy.”

In various videos making the rounds on social media, Doechii crawls up to Edebiri before climbing onto a school desk. She stands up, then drops down to bless the star with an athletic lap dance. The small table then begins rotating as the two ladies seemingly enjoy themselves. Luckily, fans didn’t need to worry about Doechii’s safety since Edebiri held her legs as they spun.

Reportedly, the quick dose of strip club energy was the end of the first act as the “Denial Is A River” emcee hustled backstage to prepare for the second half of her show. Unfortunately, things didn’t go as smoothly elsewhere in the show when another of Doechii’s infamous viral slide mishaps happened again.

In late October, she took to Instagram to explain that the malfunctions that had her falling onstage during her “Live From The Swamp Tour” weren’t intentional. “What’s happening is my performance stockings are ripping because I'm sitting on sandpaper, and I’m performing on sandpaper,” she said. “So, by the time I get to the part in the song for the slide, my bare a** cheeks are sticking to the slide because I’m sweating. They put the towel there, but as soon as I put the towel there, the wind from my big fat booty blows the towel away.”

Doechii’s Camp Flog Gnaw set actually marked the end of her tour. The 27-year-old rap star was nominated for five Grammy Awards next year, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Anxiety.”