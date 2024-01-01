Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Doechii Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

When it comes to being bold and unapologetic in fashion, Doechii has been eating the girls up. She’s always been stylish and out of the box, but the way she’s been stepping in her Alligator Bites Never Heal era? Different. Her looks have been elevated, intentional and risky in the best way.

The Florida native is proving that fashion isn’t really about trends or labels; it’s about confidence, texture, structure, pattern and how you pull it all together. In fact, that’s what makes her dangerous; Doechii has always had an eye for style, but now she’s pairing it with a vision. There’s a story in every outfit, but without trying too hard. She makes it look like second nature. The Swamp Princess gives face, body and courage every time. It’s giving character. It’s giving movement. It’s giving fashion girl for real. C**t should be her middle name, and even that might not be enough.

We would be remiss without a shoutout to Sam Woolf, who’s been behind some of her boldest slays. Here are 11 of Doechii’s fiercest looks to date.

1. Tom Ford Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-26

Image Image Credit Arnold Jerocki / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Doechii Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Tearing Paris Fashion Week down, she stepped out in an all-black look built around a deep V-cut Tom Ford leotard. The Top Dawg Entertainment signee styled the number with a black and gold belt, black mesh tights, and open-toe heels, which kept the vibe sharp and clean. An oversized ostrich fur jacket took the fit to another level, but the banged bob, smokey eye and dark-lined lip really locked it in. This look was dramatic, rich and exactly the kind of energy she’s known for.

2. Dsquared2 Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-26

Image Image Credit Estrop / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Doechii Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Doechii shut down the stage and the runway at the Dsquared2 Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-26 show. The look started with an Icon-nique tee with a dramatic train, jean shorts and a belt that gives major 2000s energy. But that one-shoulder corset jacket with fur detailing? That piece is so wild I don’t even know how to explain it; just know it ate.

3. 67th Grammy Awards

Image Image Credit Michael Buckner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Doechii Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Thom Browne did his big one with all of her Grammy Awards looks. The cut and shape of this gray-and-white pinstriped puffer dress made her stand out from everyone on the carpet and honestly the whole room. However, the button-down shirt and black toe detail took the cake. And the shoes?! A monster shoe, as Nicki Minaj would say. The tiny black top hat tied it all together like a fashion fairytale with edge.

4. 67th Grammy Awards Performance

Image Image Credit Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Doechii Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Doechii’s final outfit for her Grammy performance had all eyes on her! The white Thom Browne two-piece, complete with a red, white and blue striped band bralette and matching undies, showcased both her amazing physique and fearless approach to fashion. She topped it off with gray knee-high socks, black loafers and sleek, straight-back braids — proving once again she’s not the one to play with!

5. Willy Chavarria RTW Spring 2025

Image Image Credit Gilbert Carrasquillo / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Doechii Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Who knew hobo chic would actually walk the runway? For the Willy Chavarria show during New York Fashion Week in 2024, the Grammy Award-winning fashionista leaned all the way into the chaos. She wore a distressed grey two-piece short set, paired with her signature face tape, a stocking cap and toeless socks. Hand bandages and a soft glam beat added contrast. This curated mess from the California fashion designer somehow worked within her world.

6. Schiaparelli Fall/Winter 2025-26

Image Image Credit Neil Mockford / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Doechii Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

This was the night that the "NISSAN ALTIMA” hitmaker shut down every single hater who ever questioned her appeal, her ability to serve as a high-fashion muse, or anything else they’ve been running their mouths about. She stood tall in a flowy white Schiaparelli dress, cinched with a denim corset that sculpted her silhouette perfectly. Gold jewelry lit up her golden undertones, making her glow like she was born for the spotlight. Her hair was styled back with soft barrel curls that gave the entire look a sultry, elegant finish from head to toe.

7. Louis Vuitton Don During PFW

Dripped in Louis Vuitton from head to toe, Doechii brought the Damier print back into the spotlight with a brown two-piece short set and a matching hat. For contrast, she layered it with a crisp white button-down, a Damier tie, white scrunchy socks and classic brown loafers. And of course, she didn’t stop at one — she had two LV bags in tow to really set it off. Some say less is more, but this look proves that more did exactly what it was supposed to do.

8. 2024 Camp Flog Gnaw

Miu Miu has always been one of the most slept-on high fashion brands. It gives that quiet flex energy — if you know, you know. But ever since Doechii popped out in a full Miu Miu fit at Camp Flog Gnaw, I doubt the brand’s stock will ever be the same. How do you take a striped polo, green panties, white knee-high socks and maroon heels and make them feel like a full-blown campaign moment? I guess we’d have to live a day as the rapper to understand the magic.

9. 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

It’s clear the Swamp Princess and Thom Browne go together real bad because every time she wears them, she eats! That crisp white button-down and tie combo is always a serve, but the subtle pattern on the tie and skirt adds just enough edge to wake the look up without doing the most. It’s giving elevated simplicity with a twist. And the hair? Oh yeah, she definitely earned a bonus of 10 points for that alone!

10. Le Grand Diner Du Louvre In 2025

Image Image Credit Marc Piasecki / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Doechii Image Size portrait-medium Image Position bottom

This gown gave full African goddess meets modern-day Cinderella energy. When you’re going for grace and elegance, the Grammy Award winner knew a slick back bun never misses. The rich yellow fabric paired with gold embellishments cascaded into the perfect triangle hem, and even though we can’t see the shoes, you best believe that whatever’s under there is just as fire.

11. Pre-Grammy Gala

Image Image Credit Lester Cohen / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Doechii Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Doechii popped out to the Pre-Grammy Gala in full Casablanca and made it clear that she didn’t come to play. She stuck to her signature tie and button-down combo but flipped it with a cropped windbreaker and green skirt that brought the whole look to life. Her nails were icy white with silver details and her rings were stacked heavy, but her gold tooth was the mic drop. Everything about this look screams confidence without even trying.