Image Image Credit Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images and Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Doja Cat attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards and SAILORR performs outside King's Cross station on TikTok LIVE with DJ AG ONLINE at Kings Cross on July 9, 2025 in London, England Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The birthday moment gave fans a rare glimpse into the bond between Doja Cat and SAILORR.

The surprise happened during the first stop of the Asian leg of the “Tour Ma Vie World Tour.”

SAILORR recently dropped a deluxe version of her debut mixtape, adding four new tracks.

SAILORR turned 27 in style with a surprise serenade from Doja Cat backstage at the “Tour Ma Vie World Tour.”

On Sunday (Dec. 7), the “POOKIE’S REQUIEM” singer posted a video of Doja — alongside the “Kiss Me More” artist’s band and crew — wishing her a happy birthday during the first stop of the tour’s Asian leg. After the song, SAILORR blew out the candles on her bow-covered cake, which read “HAY POOKIE.”

"Doja, the woman you are," the Vietnamese American singer penned in the caption. "THANK YOU, EVERYONE, FOR MAKING MY DAY SO SPECIAL. Thank you, Manila. MAHAL KO KAYO. [You] owe me absolutely nothinnngggg."

“I smell a song coming. I been wanting this collab,” one fan wrote in the comments section, while another joked that Doja was “hootin’ n’ hollerin’.” See the post below.

With SAILORR as a supporting act, Doja began the Australian leg of her “Tour Ma Vie World Tour” in November, with them wrapping up the final night last Tuesday (Dec. 2). For the Asian run, they’ll sweep through cities like Singapore, Seoul and Tokyo before closing out in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on Dec. 21.

Just last Friday (Dec. 5), SAILORR dropped the deluxe edition of her debut mixtape, FROM FLORIDA’S FINEST DELU/XXX [for my delusional ex]. The update added four songs, including the earlier released “LOCKED IN” and her Eem Triplin duet “COCONUT.”

“It’s a perfect pink bow to wrap the entire gift up. These four new songs make you feel like your first time falling in love after a breakup,” SAILORR told Wonderland. “It’s the roach you finish smoking from the last wood you rolled.”

As for Doja, she unveiled Vie in September. Along with “Jealous Type,” the album came with a lone feature from SZA and long-awaited tracks like “Acts of Service.”