Key Takeaways:

Don Toliver delivered a high-energy medley of “E85” and “Long Way To Calabasas” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The performance previewed tracks from his forthcoming album, OCTANE, which is set to drop on Friday (Jan. 30).

Toliver's TV appearance builds anticipation following earlier singles like “Tiramisu” and “ATM.”

With his forthcoming album, OCTANE, just days away, Don Toliver gave fans a taste of what’s to come with a medley performance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Taking the stage on Monday (Jan. 26) night, the Houston rapper ran through live renditions of “E85” and “Long Way To Calabasas.”

“Give it up for Don Toliver!” Jimmy Fallon announced as the crowd cheered him on. “On the highway and I'm thinkin' that I love her / On the highway and I'm thinkin' there ain't no other / On the highway with my significant lover,” Toliver rapped on “E85,” a track cleverly named after the high-octane fuel often found at gas stations.

After dropping a few bars about a “brand new Hummer” and his favorite outfit to see on his special someone (“a see-through romper”), Toliver launched into “Long Way To Calabasas.” The more melodic track features production from Synthetic and Fendii, frequent collaborators of Yeat, who's expected to show up on the LP dropping on Friday (Jan. 30). Check out the performance below.

So far, Toliver has built momentum for OCTANE with last year’s “Tiramisu” and the more recent “ATM,” which dropped last Friday (Jan. 23). The album is set to include 18 tracks, with the full tracklist and feature lineup expected to be revealed closer to release.

Although he hasn’t announced a tour yet, Toliver is already scheduled to perform at a handful of festivals. He’ll be taking the stage at SXSW in March, headlining day one of Rolling Loud Orlando on May 8, and traveling overseas for a few fêtes in July.

OCTANE will serve as a follow-up to the Cactus Jack Records artist’s fourth studio album, HARDSTONE PSYCHO, which came out in 2024. Speaking with GQ, he explained, “[HARDSTONE] is me going off of [the success of] Love Sick, going off of the tour, feeling the ambiance of everything I did and just wanting to take it up another notch.”