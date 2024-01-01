Image Image Credit Screenshot of Summer Walker’s “Heart Of A Woman” video Image Alt Summer Walker and NLE Choppa Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Summer Walker and NLE Choppa are in a love affair gone wrong in her latest music video for “Heart Of A Woman.” On Monday (Dec. 23), the songstress liberated the Lacey Duke-directed effort in anticipation of her forthcoming third studio album, Finally Over It.

The over 3-minute-long clip began with Walker confronting the “Camelot” rapper over his infidelity. However, what began as a heated confrontation took an unexpected turn with the two showering together. The Atlanta native relived the dramatic moment twice more, ultimately walking away from the toxic situation for good by the third time.

“No, I can't take it no more / l'm bound to walk out the door,” Walker sang. By the video’s end, she’s seen setting the house on fire while NLE Choppa is still in the shower.

Monday’s offering marked the second visual companion fans have received for “Heart Of A Woman." The first was a lyric video starring “Love Island USA” Season 6 winners Kordell Beckham and Serena Page. Walker also teased another unreleased single at the beginning of her on-screen feature with NLE Choppa: “F**k my type / Why do I like 'em? / You will never treat me right, no, no, no, no.”

Finally Over It currently doesn’t have a confirmed release date, though fans can likely expect a full-length debut in 2025. On Dec. 13, Walker shared the first episode of her six-part “Over It Radio” featuring Sexyy Red. Yung Miami served as the second installment’s special guest, with SZA and Ciara expected to appear in the future.

“My vision for ‘Over It Radio’ is to create a safe space where I can own my own narrative and provide a platform for the women I admire in the entertainment industry to do the same,” the “Girls Need Love” artist explained. “We discuss the topics that matter to them without any hidden agendas.”