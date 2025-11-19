Image Image Credit Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt GloRilla performs during Roots Picnic 2025 at The Mann at Fairmount Park Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

GloRilla’s new R&B album signals a bold new direction beyond her rap roots.

Her recent collaborations show a growing interest in melodic and gospel-infused sounds.

The announcement has sparked debate among fans about her vocal versatility.

While we wait for her sophomore album — whenever that day comes — GloRilla shared that she’s planning to branch into another genre: R&B.

On Wednesday (Nov. 19), the “TGIF” artist told fans she wants to release an album made up of R&B songs. “[And] I will be doing an [R&B] album,” she posted on X. The announcement came just days after she appeared on Summer Walker’s Finally Over It track “Baller” with Monaleo and Sexyy Red.

“We love a multi-genre queen,” Spotify replied under her tweet, while someone else added, “See what happens when you fall in love,” seemingly referring to GloRilla’s relationship with NBA star Brandon Ingram. Others were understandably more hesitant, given that we’ve mostly heard the Memphis native rap over R&B-inspired production rather than sing.

In June, for example, she sampled Keyshia Cole’s “Love” for “Typa,” where she delivered bars about her type of man. Unsurprisingly, the track — her first solo release since GLORIOUS — performed well on the charts. As Billboard noted, the track reached No. 1 on the Mainstream R&B/Hip Hop Airplay chart, making GloRilla the third female rapper to reach that milestone six times.

Also in GloRilla’s comments section, one fan urged her to “drop the gospel album first.” She previously teamed up with Kirk Franklin and Maverick City Music on “RAIN DOWN ON ME” from her aforementioned debut album. The record went on to win the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award at the 2025 BET Awards.

In April, the “Yeah Glo!” hitmaker shared that she started working on her follow-up to GLORIOUS. “[I’m] stepping into a new era. I can’t tell y’all when it’s gonna be. But I’m excited for it, and I hope y’all like it,” she said during an X Spaces session, per UPROXX. “I’m in the studio. I’m always working.”

It's also worth mentioning that GloRilla is competing for three awards at the 2026 Grammys. GLORIOUS scored a nomination for Best Rap Album, while “TGIF” and Tyler, The Creator’s “Sticky” — which she appeared on with Red and Lil Wayne — are both in the running for Best Rap Song.