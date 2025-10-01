Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt GloRilla performs onstage during the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 20, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

GloRilla says she and her family are being treated like suspects in their own home invasion. On Tuesday (Sept. 30), in her first TV interview since the July incident, the “Typa” artist said they’re exploring the possibility of conducting their own investigation.

“I feel like me, my brother, and sister, we were victims in this situation, but somehow, they’re trying to paint us out to be suspects,” she told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden. “I just feel like it’s all the way wrong.”

For context, the Memphis rapper’s Georgia home was broken into by three armed men in the middle of the night on July 20. She was in Las Vegas for WNBA All-Star Weekend at the time, but a family member at the home fired shots at the intruders. When police later arrived, they allegedly found marijuana and a controlled substance on the property.

Two days later, Glo voluntarily turned herself in and was released that same day on a $22,260 bond. “Instead of focusing on finding the suspects, they focus on some cannabis,” she wrote on X. “Long story short, my house gets home invaded and I’m the only one that gets arrested.” On the bright side, the rapper was at least able to make a bit of money selling T-shirts with her mugshot on them.

“Over $700,000 of items were stolen from her home, and so her brother and sister naturally called the police when this was all going on,” GloRilla’s attorney Drew Findling told Channel 2.

“The most egregious part is that there seems to be no movement whatsoever in this home invasion, but rather, within 24 hours, there were warrants for her arrest for a marijuana possession case,” he continued. “That’s unconscionable.”

In better news, GloRilla recently made 2025’s TIME100 Next List. See the blurb Teyana Taylor penned about her here.