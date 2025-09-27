Image Image Credit Peacock / Contributor via Getty Images and Arturo Holmes / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt JaNa Craig during Love Island: Beyond The Villa - Season 1 and Key Glock at SiriusXM Studios Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

JaNa Craig confirmed she is not dating Key Glock, calling them “good friends.”

She explained that her recent breakup is still fresh and she is not ready to date again.

Key Glock clarified that their connection is professional, not romantic.

JaNa Craig and Key Glock are “just really good friends.” On Friday (Sept. 26) evening, the “Love Island USA” alum bumped into TMZ, who asked about her recent appearance in the rapper’s “She Ready” video and the dating rumors that spread prior.

“They was wildin’, huh?” Craig said, referring to how the internet reacted after she was spotted with Glock in New York. She later clarified, “We’re just really good friends. I don’t want to date anytime soon. I love being single. It’s a really fun chapter for me. I’m just going with the flow, but nah, that’s the homie.” See the full clip below.

Craig later further explained that her breakup with Kenny Rodriguez is still too recent for her to even think about jumping into a new relationship. “It’s so fresh,” she said. “It’d be crazy if I got into another relationship, so I’m just going with the flow. I’m just chilling. I’m being a good girl, though.”

Glock’s “She Ready” video dropped the same day as his All Eyez On Key deluxe album. The visual included cameos from Tia Kemp and Tasha Smith, with Craig cast as his on-screen love interest.

“It’s not a date,” Craig told TMZ when they were first spotted together. She explained they were “just working,” which turned out to be true despite social media’s assumptions to the contrary.

During his “Pour Minds” interview on Friday, the Memphis rapper circled back to that viral moment with Craig. “It’s what she said it was. She told y’all we was working. Y’all just took what y’all wanted to take,” he said, before joking that fans “ran to the finish line” with their own conclusions.

When it comes to music, Glock’s All Eyez On Key introduced 10 new songs to the original project, Glockaveli, in August. It pushed the LP’s total to 31 tracks, all of which contained no features.