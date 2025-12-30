Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rapper Kanye West performs onstage during the "Vultures 1" playback concert during Rolling Loud 2024 the at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 14, 2024 in Inglewood, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

No, the viral bucket list supposedly belonging to Kanye West isn’t real. On Monday (Dec. 29) night, the “Flashing Lights” rapper shut down the idea that the 36-item list — which mentioned things like “write a book” and “make my own shampoos” — came from him.

“That so-called bucket list is fake. It’s not my handwriting,” Ye wrote in a since-deleted post. In another tweet responding to Complex’s repost, he said, “This list is not real.”

Real or not, the list did include some pretty fun-sounding travel plans — like visiting South America, driving from LA to New York, seeing the Taj Mahal, and checking out the pyramids (presumably in Egypt). Among the stranger ambitions were “swim with sharks” and “climb a volcano.”

The aforementioned posts from West were the first he’s said anything on social media in a good minute, aside from tweets promoting his upcoming shows in Mexico and Italy. He has, however, been out and about in real life.

As Rap-Up reported, the Chicago native attended Deon Cole’s show at the Hollywood Improv on Saturday (Dec. 27). Joined by his wifey, Bianca Censori, and John Monopoly, West received a warm welcome from the “black-ish” actor and comedian. Cole told him, “Go on and give it up for a good friend. Thank you for coming out, dog. You had a good time tonight?”

West later mentioned that he has a “new album” in the works, presumably referring to the long-delayed BULLY. Take a look below.

Although he hasn’t dropped a lot of new music in 2025, the rapper’s In Whose Name? hit theaters in September. It boasted cameos from Drake, Kim Kardashian, Elon Musk, Pharrell, and more.

“The camera never blinks as Ye speaks candidly about living with bipolar disorder, offering rare insight into the realities of mental illness and its impact on identity, perception, and power,” the film’s synopsis read. “Through a personal lens, the film considers how mental health is handled — or left unspoken — among the weight of visibility and vulnerability.”