As if “Not Like Us” and Kendrick Lamar’s guest verse on “Like That” weren’t enough indication that 2024 is his, the Compton rapper scored his third No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 this year with “squabble up.” Announced on Monday (Dec. 2), the win came not long after GNX topped the Billboard 200 chart.

“Squabble up” was first teased at the beginning of Lamar’s video for “Not Like Us” in July. Then, in November, it got its own visual treatment featuring cameos from Taz Arnold, G Perico, Cuzzos, BACKONFIGG's Smac, per REVOLT.

Debuting right behind “squabble up” at No. 2 was “tv off.” The Lefty Gunplay-assisted record went viral on social media thanks to Lamar’s Mustard chant in the latter half. “That s**t was elite,” the beatmaker told Billboard. “Like, is that a new tag? I can’t wait to perform that song and just hear people just saying that.”

“luther,” which samples Cheryl Lynn and Luther Vandross’ “If This World Were Mine,” claimed the third position, while GNX album opener “wacced out murals” took the No. 4 spot. In the latter track, Lamar name-dropped Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, and Kat Williams, among others.

“hey now” landed at No. 5, making Lamar the fourth artist in Billboard history to consecutively hold the Top 5 spots on the Hot 100 — joining Drake, former collaborator Taylor Swift, and The Beatles. Meanwhile, “reincarnated” and “man at the garden” secured the No. 8 and No. 9 spots, respectively.

It’s worth noting that the Compton rapper's big win ended Shaboozey’s record-equaling streak with “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” for the longest-running No. 1. The Virginia artist previously tied with Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” both holding the spot for 19 weeks.

Whether Lamar will hit the road in promotion of GNX is still up in the air, but fans can still look forward to watching him perform at the Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9, 2025.