Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Latto at the MTV Video Music Awards 2025 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Latto’s birthday shoot featured bold holiday fashion, including a striped lingerie set and snowy sleigh scene.

The rapper’s carousel included festive looks, a cheetah-print cake and a sleigh ride Birkin moment.

She also gave back to her community through her fifth annual Christmas In Clayco event in Atlanta.

It’s Capricorn season! On Monday (Dec. 22), Latto marked her 27th birthday by putting her best assets on display.

In a series of photos shared on Instagram, the “Big Mama” rapper posed in a matching striped bra and panty set with Christmas lights tied around her wrists. The second photo showed her in sheer white tights and a knit balaclava, standing in a more snowy setting. Later in the carousel, she sat atop Santa’s sleigh with a Birkin bag in her hand.

Speaking of everyone’s favorite North Pole resident, there was also a close-up of Santa holding a heart-shaped cake covered in Latto’s favorite animal print: cheetah. “Capricorn Szn,” the cake read in red lettering, surrounded by black bows and cherries.

In the post’s caption, Latto wrote, “Merry Birthday to me.” Her collaborators and peers joined fans in the comments to wish her well. “Happyyyyyyyyyy birthday to you,” Mariah the Scientist wrote with a present emoji.

“PERFECTION, YOU ARE ONE OF ONE,” Latto’s sister, Brooklyn Nikole, added. “Happy birthday, sexy lady,” Rubi Rose chimed in. Ice Spice, Storm Reid, Sexyy Red and JaNa Craig also left sweet messages. See one of the photos below.

Speaking with ESSENCE Girls United, Latto described Capricorns as people who “want it all” and are “never going to be comfortable.” She explained, “I don’t ever want to get content or comfortable with where I’m at. I’m very blessed to be thus far, to have taken me thus far in this industry.”

As her fans already know, 26 treated Latto well. She dropped “Somebody” in May, teamed up with Ice Spice in September for “Gyatt,” and delivered two of 2025’s best rap features on Cardi B’s “ErrTime (Remix)” and Summer Walker’s “Go Girl.”

Outside of music, Latto hosted her fifth annual Christmas In Clayco event last week. She donated to more than 500 local families in Atlanta, with help from sponsors and partners like Sims, Amazon and Apple.