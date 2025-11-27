Image Image Credit Dominik Bindl/GA / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Baby attends Lionsgate's "Hurry Up Tomorrow" World Premiere on May 13, 2025 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The Leaks includes unreleased tracks and viral snippets fans have been waiting for.

The project features past “Wham Wednesdays” singles like “Try To Love” and “Middle of the Summer.”

Collaborators include G Herbo, with more possibly on the way.

Lil Baby fans are getting The Leaks after all. The “Emotionally Scarred” rapper announced that the project will drop next Wednesday (Dec. 3), which also happens to be his 31st birthday.

On Instagram, Lil Baby said the upcoming LP is meant “to celebrate with the fans who kept these leaks and snippets alive.” As the title implies, most — if not all — of the full-length project will be made up of previously teased snippets and tracks that have floated around online over the years.

Confirmed singles so far include past “Wham Wednesdays” singles like “Try To Love,” “Otha Boy,” “Real S**t,” and most recently, “Middle of the Summer.” Many of those appeared on the tracklist he shared in September, though it’s unclear if the original lineup of songs will stay the same for the new release date.

In August, during PlaqueBoyMax’s livestream, Lil Baby explained what fans can expect from The Leaks. “I really just took a couple of songs that I already got leaked and just created a whole album around it,” he shared. “Most of the leaks [aren’t even] the real versions of s**t anyway, but people already got it, so we just called it The Leaks.”

At the time, the My Turn rapper also hinted that another project was coming soon after. “I'm dropping another album four weeks after that, something like that," he said. With the year winding down, it's possible that follow-up might arrive sometime in 2026.

Also leading up to The Leaks, Lil Baby released “All On Me” with G Herbo and “Plenty” featuring YTB Fatt and YFN Lucci. From the look of it, the latter might not make the final tracklist, but it’s still available as a loosie on streaming.

Earlier this year, Lil Baby dropped his fourth studio album, WHAM. It included Young Thug’s first feature following his prison release on “Dum, Dumb, and Dumber,” along with collaborations with GloRilla, Rod Wave, and 21 Savage.