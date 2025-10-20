Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Durk performs during his "The 7220" tour at Coca-Cola Roxy Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Lil Durk previewed a new song snippet from jail to mark his 33rd birthday.

Fellow artists like G Herbo and Pooh Shiesty showed support in the comments.

Lil Durk’s murder-for-hire trial is set to begin on Jan. 20, 2026.

Though Lil Durk spent his 33rd birthday awaiting trial for his murder-for-hire case, he seems to be keeping his head up — judging from his latest post. On Sunday (Oct. 19), the Chicago rapper shared a special message with fans to celebrate another year around the sun.

“I don’t have all the words, but I’m thankful to still have a voice,” he wrote on Instagram, alongside a snippet of an unreleased track. He continued, “Thankful for everyone who stood on love when things got heavy. I’m working on myself, working on peace, and hoping the city feels that too.”

In the comments, artists like G Herbo, Yella Beezy, Ralo and Pooh Shiesty — who recently came home from prison himself — sent birthday wishes and called for the “All My Life” hitmaker’s freedom. See the post below.

Lil Durk’s trial is now set to begin on Jan. 20, 2026, after being postponed from last Tuesday (Oct. 14). Prosecutors and lawyers representing several of his co-defendants argued that the case was “so unusual and so complex” that they required additional time to prepare.

The rapper, whose real name is Durk Devontay Banks, wasn’t on board with the delay. “Defendant Banks does not join in the stipulation to continue the trial in this matter,” the filing stated. As Billboard reported, the decision didn’t violate his right to a speedy trial since multiple defendants are involved. Prosecutors also argued that are three-month extension “constitutes a reasonable period of delay.”

The Chicago native was charged with conspiracy, use of interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death, and possession and use of firearms — including a machine gun — for his alleged role in a plot to kill Quando Rondo last year. Although a judge has denied all of his bail requests, Lil Durk seems to be in good spirits.

“I'm doing better, man. We all got second chances,” he said in a recording from jail, per HotNewHipHop. Lil Durk also briefly talked about his plans for “when [he gets] out” of prison.