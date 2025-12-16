Image Image Credit Erika Goldring / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Mariah the Scientist performs during 2025 Lollapalooza Festival Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Urban Decay’s new Tube Job Mascara campaign features Mariah the Scientist in a TikTok Shop-exclusive launch.

The campaign’s “Lift Lab” theme draws on Mariah’s science background and stage persona.

Mariah continues to expand her brand presence, following her recent SKIMS holiday campaign.

Mariah the Scientist was a biology major at St. John’s University for three years, and although she dropped out to pursue music, the “Burning Blue” singer still knows a thing or two about science. On Monday (Dec. 15), Urban Decay tapped her for its newest mascara launch.

“Is it a crime to want a little lift?” Mariah asked in one video, referencing her Kali Uchis collaboration “Is It a Crime.” In another clip, she brought viewers into the Lift Lab to introduce Urban Decay’s Tube Job Mascara, which launched exclusively through TikTok Shop.

“No droopy tubes. It’s Mariah the Scientist, and welcome to my Lift Lab. My newest experiment: the Tube Job. Out with the old, in with the tube,” she said. “The tubing technology wraps every lash like a tiny coat. No lash left behind. Instant length, instant lift. Scientifically proven to put an end to raccoon eyes.”

The HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY singer closed the video with another wink at her stage name: “I’m a scientist, I should know.” Take a look below.

“I’ve been a huge fan of Urban Decay for at least a decade — it’s always been this bold, contemporary brand for me,” Mariah said in a press statement, explaining that her sister first introduced her to the cosmetics line. “She was always on YouTube; she bought the All Nighter spray, and I would take things from her makeup bag when I was building my own expertise.”

“Atlanta girls love a sculpted brow, they love a lined lip with some gloss, and I feel like more recently they’re steering away from the lash extensions,” she continued. “I wore the Tube Job mascara on my bottom lashes; it was real cute.”

Urban Decay’s Tube Job Mascara ad is one of several brand partnerships fans have gotten from Mariah ahead of Christmas. Just last month, she starred in SKIMS’ holiday campaign with Ken Carson, North West, Madeline Argy and others.