It’s October, so the Hotties already know exactly what that means. On Wednesday (Oct. 1), Megan Thee Stallion kicked off her favorite month of the year by once again posing with a giant jack-o’-lantern on her head.

In a hilarious carousel posted to her Instagram, the “Whenever” rapper stretched out on an exam table at a piercing studio while getting her face — or rather, her pumpkin mask — pierced. She also wore a white crop top and distressed jeans while showing off her spooky, black-and-white nails.

“That piercing is just what the pumpkin needed,” one person joked under the post. Another fan celebrated the official return of Hottieween with, “Well, now it’s officially Megan month!” Although she hasn’t confirmed whether she’ll be hosting another Halloween party this year, Megan’s fans are already busy debating potential locations.

"We need one in the H. I miss [you], girly,” one comment read. Someone else insisted, “Please have Hottieween in New York this year.” See the photos below.

Last year’s Hottieween event went down in Chicago. Speaking with NYLON, the Grammy-winning artist shared who she’d want to see channel her for the holiday. “I would want to see Victoria Monét dress up as me,” she said. “She is so beautiful. I feel like she would either do the green look from the “Bigger in Texas” video, or she would do the original Tina Snow cover.”

It goes without saying, but Megan is somewhat the unofficial queen of Halloween. Over the years, she’s given us Starfire from “Teen Titans,” Spice Girl from “JoJo's Bizarre Adventure,” Death the Kid from “Soul Eater,” and the Hot Girl version of Hellraiser.

Fans might have more to look forward to from Megan, especially now that her NBA boyfriend, Klay Thompson, is “gone to work.” She hopped on Instagram Sunday (Sept. 28) to ask her 32 million-plus followers, “Y’all ready for me?”