Key Takeaways:

During a World Mental Health Day event, Megan Thee Stallion reflected on the moment she realized she needed therapy.

She has previously opened up about losing her mother and being shot, both of which impacted her mental health.

She launched a wellness hub and received recognition from The Trevor Project for her mental health advocacy.

Even the strongest among us need help sometimes. On Sunday (Oct. 12), Megan Thee Stallion broke down in tears while reflecting on the moment she realized that she needed therapy.

The “Whenever” rapper, who attended Taraji P. Henson’s i AM The Table Benefit Brunch in honor of World Mental Health Day, opened up about navigating her grief. “I was just working and trying to be the best Megan I could be,” she shared. “I didn’t know I needed therapy until one day, I was just like, ‘Damn, I’m really sad.’”

Fighting back tears, Megan admitted that it was “really scary” to recognize how depressed she’d been. “I didn’t care what happened to me, and I didn’t want to feel like that — like, I should care about my life,” she said, before wiping her eyes.

Henson then took a moment to thank Megan for sharing her experience. “Somebody out there is feeling exactly how you feel,” the actress told her. Watch the clip below.

Megan has opened up about her mental health on several occasions before. During last year’s In Her Words, she reflected on losing her mother, Holly Thomas, to brain cancer in 2019. “I’m in shambles. I think I really forgot who I was, and when life started getting crazy, I didn’t have her,” the Houston native said.

That pain only deepened the next year, when the Grammy Award-winning rapper was shot in the foot by Tory Lanez. “I was definitely getting a little too engulfed in social media,” she said in an excerpt from the feature-length film. “Everybody hates me. I really had a real breakdown.”

Despite everything she’s faced, Megan has managed to rise above. In 2022, she launched her Bad B**ches Have Bad Days Too wellness hub, which paved the way for her starring in The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Seize the Awkward campaign and working with the California Department of Public Health on youth suicide prevention.

So, it only makes sense that The Trevor Project named her Mental Health Champion of the Year last Friday (Oct. 10). “I’m honored,” Megan said in a press statement. “My goal has always been to use my platform to help break stigmas around mental health and provide resources for those seeking safe spaces to have honest and heartfelt conversations.”