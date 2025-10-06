Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images and Ezra Shaw / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards and Klay Thompson during a Dallas Maverick vs Golden State Warriors game Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram to share a curated look at her relationship with Klay Thompson.

The montage included intimate moments, gifts and a snippet of her unreleased track sampling Total’s “Kissin’ You.”

Though Thompson’s recent press conference comment sparked speculation about a breakup, Megan’s post appears to confirm that they are still together.

Yes, Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson are still an item. On Monday (Oct. 6), the “HISS” rapper debunked the breakup rumors swirling around her romance with the NBA star.

In an Instagram reel, Megan — who confirmed she and Thompson were dating in July — could be seen spending time with the Dallas Mavericks forward. Several photos see the basketball player planting a kiss on her cheek, followed by a video of him enjoying avocado toast.

Later in the clip, the Grammy Award-winning musician’s French bulldog, Foe, licks Thompson’s ear. Scattered among the selfies and videos of them getting cozy, Megan also gave fans a peek at some of the gifts he’s given her, including a bouquet with a note reading, “I love you.” Take a look below.

The rapper fittingly soundtracked the montage with her unreleased song that samples Total’s “Kissin’ You.” On it, Megan raps, “My man, my man, my man, my baby, my baby / D**kin’ me down, spoiling me, driving me crazy.” She first teased the track last Wednesday (Oct. 1), right around the time the breakup rumors began.

At a press conference several days before, on Sept. 29, a reporter asked Thompson how his relationship had made him “better as a man on and off the floor.” He replied, “My relationship with?” prompting the person behind the camera to clarify that he meant Megan.

“I’m not going to talk about that, but I will say that every summer doesn't change for me because I know what it takes to go the distance,” Thompson said. Some took the comment as him wanting to keep their relationship private, while others seemingly interpreted it as a sign that the two had called it quits.

Megan and Thompson made their red carpet debut as a couple at her inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala. There, she told People that he’s the “nicest person” she's ever met.