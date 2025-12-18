Image Image Credit Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images and Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Shaboozey performs during day five of Glastonbury festival 2025 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 29, 2025 in Glastonbury and Rapper Ludacris performs onstage during 2025 Beloved Benefit at The Woodruff Arts Center on August 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The NBA Crossover concert series will feature a genre-spanning lineup during All-Star Weekend 2026 in Los Angeles.

CORTIS makes history as the first K-pop group to hit the NBA Crossover stage, opening the series on Feb. 12, 2026.

Shaboozey closes out the weekend with a Saturday night set, following a breakout year in both hip hop and country.

With NBA All-Star Weekend only a couple of months away, we already know who’s headlining the league’s NBA Crossover concert series. On Thursday (Dec. 18), Shaboozey, Ludacris, and CORTIS were announced as performers at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Day one will feature CORTIS — the first K-pop group to ever perform at the event — taking the stage on Feb. 12, 2026. They released their debut EP, COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES, in September, which included a lone feature from Teezo Touchdown.

That Friday (Feb. 13), Ludacris is set to perform at the Michelob ULTRA Courtside Concert. He has plenty of crowd favorites to choose from, whether “My Chick Bad” or “Get Back.” Closing out the series on Saturday (Feb. 14) is Shaboozey. The “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” artist is no stranger to All-Star Weekend, having previously played in the celebrity game.

“This year has been quite a ride, and closing out NBA All-Star Weekend in L.A. really feels special,” Shaboozey shared in a press statement, per Billboard. “I’m a big fan of the NBA, and I can’t wait to bring my energy to such a legendary city and event.”

“It’s a huge moment for us to be the first K-pop group to perform at NBA Crossover, kicking off All-Star Weekend,” CORTIS added. “We’re grateful for the opportunity and excited to hit the stage, connect with fans up close, and officially tip off this incredible weekend.” Tickets are currently available through the NBA’s website.

Shaboozey has been having a great 2025. In April, he released The Complete Edition of his third studio album, Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going, which introduced six additional songs. Just last month at the CMA Awards, he performed “Took A Walk” with Stephen Wilson Jr. He received a Best New Artist nomination as well, though Zach Top ended up taking home the award.