Key Takeaways:

NLE Choppa’s proposal featured a sparkling engagement ring.

The couple shared the moment on Instagram, drawing reactions from fans and fellow artists.

Erica Ravén has been publicly linked to NLE since October.

There’s a whole lot of soon-to-be husbands and wives in Hip Hop and R&B right now. On Friday (Dec. 26) evening, NLE Choppa announced that he and Erica Ravén are officially engaged.

In a carousel shared on Instagram, NLE shared a video of himself dropping to one knee and presenting the engagement ring in front of a glowing holiday tree. “Now that’s gangsta,” he wrote in the caption, along with a ring emoji.

Another video gave fans a close-up of the diamond ring on his fiancée’s finger, while the couple shared a kiss in a separate photo. “Awww, congratulations!!” Deiondra Sanders wrote in the comments, while Ray Vaughn added, “Happy for you, brother.” See the post below.

Although the Memphis rapper keeps his personal life relatively private, Ravén shared photos in October of him kissing her on the cheek and the two holding hands. “My darling,” she captioned the post. Then, in November, the R&B singer and “Baddies Gone Wild” star posted a video of them dancing to NLE’s “KO,” where they kissed again.

NLE isn’t the only rapper newly engaged. Last Tuesday (Dec. 16), Young Thug proposed to Mariah the Scientist during his “Hometown Hero: Young Thug & Friends” benefit show. “I guess I’m getting married,” the HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY singer said afterward.

Musically, it’s been an interesting year for NLE, who debuted his new moniker — NLE The Great — in July alongside the release of “Messiah (Devil’s Diss).” He followed it up with the aforementioned “KO,” where he accused YoungBoy Never Broke Again of poisoning the youth.

“One thing I started to realize since I was first blowing up was the reach I had on the youth. And to know that whatever it is that they’re receiving, the interest we give them is what they used to take it to a mile,” Choppa told Rolling Stone of the diss track. “I feel like the entire third verse was basically bringing awareness to a brother that I wanted to hold accountable for that.”