Image Image Credit NBC / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Offset, JID and Drowning Pool perform on Episode 2179 of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Offset and JID joined forces with Drowning Pool for a high-energy remix performance of “Bodies” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The set reimagined Drowning Pool’s 2001 nu-metal hit through a Hip Hop lens.

Offset’s deluxe version for KIARI features “Bodies (BNYX Mix)” with Drowning Pool and BNYX.

Offset and JID let the bodies hit the floor of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday (Sept. 8). The rappers teamed up for a rock-infused performance of “Bodies” alongside Drowning Pool, whose original track was sampled in the KIARI single.

“'Fore I got money, I was in the trap kickin' doors in, I'm just bein' honest / If you want smoke then we cook n**gas up like a omelette, I'm just bein' honest / Throw me a 60 if I go to Magic or Onyx, I'm just bein' honest,” Offset rapped, with Ryan McCombs handling the chorus originally sung by the late Dave Williams.

Midway through the performance, JID stepped onto the set, which fans might recognize from the therapy-themed teasers leading up to Offset’s KIARI, to deliver his verse. Watch them perform “Bodies” below.

KIARI hit streaming services last month with features from Teezo Touchdown, Ty Dolla $ign, Key Glock, Gunna and YoungBoy Never Broke Again, among others. The project saw him processing Takeoff’s passing on the John Legend-assisted “Never Let Go” and confronting his split with Cardi B on its closer, “Move On.”

“I just ended the album with that [song], just to end that chapter because it’s time to move on; it’s over and done with,” Offset told AP News regarding the latter record. “It was great while it lasted. That shouldn’t be the topic for either one of us no more. It’s a book that’s closed.”

A week later, he expanded the album with a deluxe edition that included “Bodies (BNYX Mix)” — featuring Drowning Pool and BNYX — plus new cuts like the CeeLo Green–assisted “How Did We Get Here?” and “Swing My Way.”

He’s currently taking the songs on the road as part of YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s “Make America Slime Again Tour.” The run launched with back-to-back sold-out shows at Dallas’ American Airlines Center on Sept. 1, with dates across North America scheduled through Nov. 12.