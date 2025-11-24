Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Playboi Carti performs during The Weeknd’s “After Hours Til Dawn Tour” at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 21, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Playboi Carti’s Instagram post featuring the Fortnite logo sparked speculation about a potential in-game skin.

Fans are already imagining bundles, emotes and squad lineups featuring the rapper.

The move would continue Fortnite’s trend of turning Hip Hop stars into digital icons.

Fans might soon be able to drop into Fortnite as Playboi Carti. On Monday (Nov. 24), the MUSIC rapper seemingly confirmed he’ll be making his way onto Epic Games' free-to-play battle royale game.

“NAHH FR,” Carti wrote on his burner Instagram account alongside a black-and-white image of the Fortnite logo. While he didn’t confirm when — or even if — the collaboration will officially happen, plenty of musicians have previously been added to the game through custom skins, live events and cosmetic items.

“My squad gon’ be Carti, Peter Griffin, Homer and Darth Vader,” one person joked in the comments. It’s worth noting that Fortnite is coming off the heels of its “The Simpsons” crossover. Another user insisted that Carti’s bundle “better have the ‘2024’ dance.” The song was first released as a loose single before being added to MUSIC via the SORRY 4 DA WAIT deluxe edition.

“Crack that shield for me, Five,” someone else hilariously wrote in reference to the viral meme about Destroy Lonely.

Earlier this month, Tyler, The Creator made his Fortnite debut with two playable skins — one of which was his look from the CHROMAKOPIA cover art. Before that, we got PARTYNEXTDOOR’s “custom island” and fan experience in August. Other artists who’ve joined the game include The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Eminem and Ice Spice, among others.

In related news, Carti is currently closing out his “Antagonist 2.0 Tour,” which will wrap up with a final stop at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Dec. 1. Moving into 2026, he’ll support The Weeknd’s “After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour” next June.