Stefon Diggs says proposing to Cardi B might be “on the agenda,” but right now he’s focused on winning his first Super Bowl ring. During Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday (Feb. 2), the New England Patriots wide receiver was asked if he had plans to pop the big question to the Grammy Award-winning rapper.

“After you get your ring, is Cardi getting her ring?” Funny Marco asked at the event. After laughing for a moment, Diggs replied, “It’s on the agenda, maybe. Right? I gotta get mine first.”

Of course, the “mine” in question would be a Super Bowl LX ring if the Patriots manage to take down the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday (Feb. 8). Both teams finished the season with 14-3 records, so it’s shaping up to be anybody’s game. See the full clip below.

As many may already know, Cardi filed for divorce from Offset for the second time in July 2024, before welcoming their third child together later that year. It’s still unclear whether the divorce has been finalized, especially since the Migos alum reportedly sought spousal support in 2025. Either way, the “I Like It” hitmaker has made it clear she’s not opposed to getting married again.

While speaking with Jenna Bush Hager on “TODAY with Jenna & Friends” last September, Cardi shared that she could see herself tying the knot once more. “Yeah, I would get married again,” she said. “I believe in love. I’m like a hopeless romantic.”

Only time will tell when — or if — Diggs ends up proposing to Cardi. What is certain, though, is the New York rapper’s plan to hit the road later this month. Her “Little Miss Drama Tour” is set to begin next Wednesday (Feb. 11), with stops across North America in cities like Houston, Detroit, New York and Chicago. The trek was announced in promotion of her chart-topping sophomore album, AM I THE DRAMA?