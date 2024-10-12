Image Image Credit Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt SZA Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

SZA’s deluxe version of SOS is finally inching closer to a release. On the chart-topping album’s second anniversary, she teased what appears to be a new addition to the project.

In the song preview, which sampled The Isley Brothers’ “Voyage to Atlantis,” SZA sang, “You know we got a real history / That's the reason I can't choose me / You know that d**k been good to me / You make it hard for me to choose me / Dancing, I kiss in the kitchen / Makes me forget, I forgive him / Mama told me I don't listen, back again.”

The accompanying clip showed the “Love Galore” singer squatting by a stream in the middle of the woods. It subsequently ended with the words “Lana” and “SOS (Deluxe)” appearing on the screen. Fans are already dissecting every detail, from the No. 5 on SZA’s jersey to the recurring nature theme she's been leaning into lately.

The teaser also begs the question of whether LANA and SOS (Deluxe) will be bundled together or released as separate projects. In her British Vogue cover story, the publication hinted at the latter. So far, February’s “Saturn” remains the only preview of what’s to come.

“I think I am making music from a more beautiful place. From a more possible place versus a more angsty place,” SZA told the outlet regarding her mental state when working on LANA. “I’m not identifying with my brokenness. It’s not my identity. It’s s**t that happened to me. Yeah, I experienced cruelty. I have to put it down at some point. Piece by piece, my music is shifting because of that, the lighter I get.”

Come April 2025, SZA is set to embark on her “Grand National Tour” with Kendrick Lamar. The trek will begin at Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium, followed by stops in Houston, Atlanta, Charlotte, Philadelphia, St. Louis and Chicago, among others.