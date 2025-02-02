Image Image Credit Top Dawg Entertainment logo via YouTube Image Alt Top Dawg Entertainment Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Representatives from Top Dawg Entertainment have officially responded to the reports of a sexual misconduct lawsuit that was reported Friday (Jan. 31).

Saturday afternoon (Feb. 1), Marty Singer, legal counsel for TDE reached out to Rap-Up exclaiming, “This is a clear example of a shakedown lawsuit by Linda Luna and Ayah Altayri who made a demand of $48 million through their attorneys on fabricated claims, and whose attorneys are looking for their 10 minutes of fame. There are text messages and communications that totally refute these baseless claims. Additionally, Ms. Luna and Ms. Altayri were never employees of Top Dawg Entertainment. We are confident that we will prevail in this action.”

This was in response to Newsweek’s report stating, “Two women have alleged several of TDE's executives and employees committed sexual harassment, assault and breach of contract against them. The lawsuit claims TDE management turned ‘a blind eye’ when they were made aware of the allegations at the time.”

These claims cite Chief Marketing Officer Brandon Tiffith, and TDE’s president, Anthony “Moosa” Tiffith Jr., son of the label’s CEO Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith as defendants on the case. While fans on social media were seemingly shocked by the claims, many have been skeptical of the timing of the news, seeing as TDE is connected to multiple major musical moments over the next few weeks. The West Coast-based label has Doechii up for multiple Grammy awards, and SZA and Kendrick Lamar are to perform at Super Bowl LIX before embarking on their co-headlining “Grand National Tour.”

In a new tweet from SZA’s manager, Terrence “Punch” Henderson, he stated, “Grammys. Super Bowl. Tour.” Shortly after, he was asked about the allegations, to which he said, “To a cat?”

While it had recently seemed like he and SZA had ended their working relationship after unfollowing each other on socials, she publicly stamped him and asked anyone looking to get information from her to reach out to him.