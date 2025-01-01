Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Travis Scott Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Travis Scott is donating 100 percent of the proceeds from his “4X4” merchandise to support Los Angeles’ first responders. After debuting the track live during the College Football Playoff National Championship halftime show on Monday (Jan. 20) evening, the UTOPIA rapper announced limited-edition tees, hoodies and a CD via his webstore.

“One hundred percent of net proceeds from this purchase will be donated to Direct Relief’s California Wildfire Response Fund,” the product descriptions read. The LAFD Tee featured the fire department’s logo on the front while the back listed various teams that assisted in fighting the ongoing wildfires, including Washington Task Force One and New Mexico Charlie Strike Team, among others.

“4X4” is set to hit streaming platforms on Friday (Jan. 24) at midnight. At the time of reporting, Scott has not revealed if the track will make its way to his upcoming project — whenever that may be — or if it is just a standalone single.

Aired via ESPN, Scott’s halftime show unfolded atop Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. “Like a pro, not a rook, bring it back, touch your toes / Hit a batch, take the sack, can you roll? / It was the X, I relaxed, take control,” he rapped over the Tay Keith-produced beat. “We gon' get 'em back, they too close / Ain't no watchin' me, not in the scope.”

“The college fans, they bring the energy like none other,” the Cactus Jack Records founder told ESPN’s Jess Sims when asked what makes college football so special. He also shared his pick for the championship game: “The O, they stopped my team, Texas [Longhorns], so I’m going for the Irish today. They got to put a foot on ‘em.” Unfortunately for the “Antidote” rapper, Notre Dame lost 34-23.

Up next, fans can catch the Houston native live at Coachella 2025, where he is headlining back-to-back Saturdays in April. “New performance, new Coachella by La Flame and Cactus Jack,” Scott shared on Instagram. “First of its kind.”