Key Takeaways:

The “PBT” music video blends Afrobeats, dancehall and Hip Hop in a moody, late-night setting.

The Nabil-directed visual features nighttime scenes and a party vibe, aligning with other JACKBOYS 2 releases.

“PBT” marks Travis Scott and Vybz Kartel’s first collaboration, while Tyla previously worked with the Houston rapper on her “Water” remix.

Travis Scott, Tyla and Vybz Kartel are showing love to all the pretty brown things in their music video for “PBT.” Released on Wednesday (Dec. 17), the Nabil-directed effort brings the song’s dancehall and Afrobeats influences to life in a big way.

Similar to the other JACKBOYS 2 visuals — including the ones for “BEEP BEEP” and “DUMBO” — the “PBT” music video mostly takes place after dark. We see Scott smoking from a high-rise before getting ready for his date with Tyla.

“You've been outside, so why you on me? / Afterparty 'cause we ain't concrete / Reminiscing, you thinkin' 'bout me,” the South African songstress sings about midway through the record. Later, as Kartel launches into his verse, Tyla and Scott turn up WWP-style at what appears to be a party. Take a look below.

“PBT” marked Scott and Kartel’s first time working together. As some fans might recall, the Houston rapper previously linked up with Tyla for the remix of her breakout single, “Water,” in 2023.

It’s been a while since we’ve gotten another visual from JACKBOYS 2, which arrived in July. As Rap-Up previously reported, Scott responded to Pusha T’s “So Be It” jabs on “CHAMPAIN & VACAY” and interpolated Shyne’s “Bad Boyz” on the aptly titled “SHYNE.”

Since it’s a JACKBOYS compilation, fans also got collaborations from Cactus Jack Records artists like Don Toliver, Sheck Wes, SoFaygo and Wallie the Sensei. Additional features came from Future, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Playboi Carti and Yeat, among others.

Tyla, meanwhile, has stayed busy for most of the year. On Monday (Dec. 15), she notably reacted to backlash after sharing a video of herself walking a tiger. “In trouble on the ‘net again #everybodymakesmistakes #everybodyhasthosedays,” she wrote under an Instagram post, seemingly referencing Hannah Montana’s “Nobody’s Perfect.”

Music-wise, the Grammy Award-winning singer released WWP in July. It included “IS IT” and “BLISS,” along with a lone feature from Wizkid. Then, in October, she followed up the project with “CHANEL.”