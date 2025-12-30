Image Image Credit Screenshot from Ty Dolla $ign, A$AP Rocky, and Tommy Revenge’s “DECEMBER 31ST” music video Image Alt Screenshot from Ty Dolla $ign, A$AP Rocky, and Tommy Revenge’s “DECEMBER 31ST” music video Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The “DECEMBER 31ST” video delivers a gritty black-and-white aesthetic with bold styling and high energy.

The visual features chaotic scenes with cop cars, crowd energy, and standout looks.

Ty Dolla $ign revealed the collab came together the night before his album dropped.

Ty Dolla $ign’s TYCOON era is the gift that keeps giving. On Tuesday (Dec. 30), the rapper released the video for “DECEMBER 31ST,” a surefire cut from the LP featuring A$AP Rocky and Tommy Revenge.

Similar to the previous visuals from the album, the AWGE-directed video is shot mostly in black and white — aside from Rocky and Tommy’s pink hair rollers and Ty’s red bandana. “Yeah, Flacko don't do TikTok, I'm perpetual / Uh, uh, I'm too tip-top shape, I'm sick, need Theraflu,” the Harlem rapper spat.

Elsewhere in the video, viewers are treated to the trio waving guns in the air, standing atop cop cars, and turning up with their entourage and a crowd of women. Take a look below.

In November, Ty explained to Justin Credible that he ran into Rocky “the night before” TYCOON dropped. “I went to [Playboi] Carti’s show. We watched Carti, I went back there, hollered at him, and I ran into Rocky in the hallway,” the “Or Nah” artist said regarding how “DECEMBER 31ST” came about. “We’re like, ‘Oh, what’s up, my n**ga… Let’s go in the studio tonight, and he called me.”

After revealing that they “did another song,” Ty shared what he told Rocky when he saw him again later: “Bro, you really just shot the f**king half-court shot at the f**king buzzer.” See the interview below.

Rocky is obviously gearing up for his long-awaited album, Don’t Be Dumb, which will finally arrive on Jan. 16, 2026. With 15 songs and two bonus tracks, fans can possibly expect to see singles like “pray4dagang” and the J. Cole-assisted “Ruby Rosary” on the final cut.

In anticipation of the project’s release, the “Fashion Killa” artist partnered with Bilt to cover rent for tenants in the building where he grew up. “For me, it’s always been about your community and neighborhood. Harlem made me who I am, from uptown to downtown, and that connection to place is everything,” Rocky said in a press statement.

He continued, “When Bilt said they wanted to cover rent for everyone in the same building where I grew up, that hit different. That’s not just business, that’s understanding what community really means.”