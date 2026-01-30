Image Image Credit Leon Bennett / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Tyler, the Creator speaks onstage during the 2026 Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective during the 68th GRAMMY Awards on January 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

With the 2026 Grammys right around the corner, Tyler, The Creator has been announced as yet another addition to the award show’s lineup. On Thursday (Jan. 29), the Recording Academy confirmed that the “Sugar on My Tongue” rapper will take the stage on Sunday (Feb. 1) night.

Given his catalog and the amount of nominated material, fans can reasonably expect him to perform something from both CHROMAKOPIA and DON’T TAP THE GLASS. There’s also a slight chance he’ll link up with Clipse and Pharrell, who were revealed as performers last week. The rap duo notably shares “P.O.V.” with Tyler, while Skateboard P appeared on last year’s “Big Poe.”

The ceremony will take place at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena and air live on CBS and Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET. See the announcement post here.

As Rap-Up previously reported, CHROMAKOPIA is up for Album of the Year, Best Rap Album, and Best Album Cover. Two songs from the project, “Darling, I” and “Sticky,” earned nods for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song, respectively. The latter track boasts features from GloRilla, Sexyy Red, and Lil Wayne.

Meanwhile, in the Best Alternative Music Album category, DON’T TAP THE GLASS will face off against projects like Hayley Williams’ Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party, Bon Iver’s SABLE, fABLE, and Wet Leg’s moisturizer, among others.

Other performers already announced for the 2026 Grammy Awards include Justin Bieber, Lauryn Hill, KATSEYE, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Post Malone, ROSÉ, and Sabrina Carpenter, to name a handful.

While it’s a little early to predict Tyler’s full plans for the year, he’s set to headline Lollapalooza Chile, Argentina, and Brazil in March. He’s also the banner act for All Points East 2026, which is scheduled for August. Get a full rundown of all the rap and R&B festivals taking place here.