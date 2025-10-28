Image Image Credit Boston Globe / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tyler, The Creator performs at Lovejoy Wharf Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Tyler, The Creator marked the one-year anniversary of CHROMAKOPIA with a deluxe edition titled CHROMAKOPIA+.

The bonus track “Mother,” previously vinyl-only, is now available on streaming with a new opening verse.

Tyler followed the original album’s release with DON’T TAP THE GLASS.

Tyler, The Creator’s CHROMAKOPIA turned one on Tuesday (Oct. 28). To celebrate the first anniversary of his eighth studio album, the rapper dropped a deluxe edition — fittingly titled CHROMAKOPIA+ — which finally brings “Mother” to streaming platforms.

For those unfamiliar, the song was previously only available on the limited test pressing of the LP’s vinyl. Unlike the original, the streaming version of “Mother” arrived with an entirely new opening verse from Tyler. “Lennox where the brown boys at / I can't go over there / Del Aire where the white boys at / I don't live over there,” he raps.

As its title suggests, “Mother” is dedicated to Tyler’s mom, Bonita Smith. See the new cover and give it a listen below.

CHROMAKOPIA was a massive success for Tyler. The project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart despite being released on a Monday. It housed “Like Him,” the Daniel Caesar-assisted “St. Chroma” and the posse cut “Sticky,” which brought together GloRilla, Sexyy Red and Lil Wayne. The Golf Wang founder also wrote and produced the 14-song effort himself.

The LP spawned Tyler’s “CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR,” during which he released DON’T TAP THE GLASS. It may very well have been the last time fans could see him on the road for a while. Near the end of the trek, the “Noid” rapper admitted he was thinking about taking a “very, very long break.”

"I'm excited to go home and think about if I'll ever really tour again because I’m not f**king 20 no more,” Tyler told the crowd. “I can't lie to y'all, I'm at that part of my life where, man, I've done enough." That said, fans will get at least one more live performance when he headlines next month’s Camp Flog Gnaw. Other acts on the bill include Doechii, A$AP Rocky, Teezo Touchdown and Earl Sweatshirt.