Tyler, The Creator is unmasking his eighth studio album, CHROMAKOPIA. On Tuesday (Nov. 12), the Los Angeles rapper shared six minutes of behind-the-scenes footage from the LP’s creation.

MASK IS OFF: CHROMAKOPIA opened with a mash-up of several clips showing Tyler playing various instruments. He impressively self-produced and arranged all 14 songs on the project. Later in the video, viewers got to see Sexyy Red laying down a rough version of her guest verse on “Sticky,” where she delivered the lines, “I don't fight for my respect, b**ch, I fight for d**k / Now stand up, baby girl, I'm finna rock your s**t.”

In another clip, Tyler danced in the studio while the aforementioned track’s background vocals were laid down. “Sticky” notably marked Sexyy Red’s first Top 10 hit on the Hot 100 chart, whereas featured artists GloRilla and Lil Wayne earned their second and 26th, respectively.

The latter half of the footage showed Thundercat doing bass for the LP. In fact, he contributed to over a third of CHROMAKOPIA. Lola Young, Teezo Touchdown and Daniel Caesar also made cameos. By the video’s end, Tyler pulled out the mask he wears on the cover as well as in visual efforts like “Noid” and “St. Chroma.”

It’s unclear if more CHROMAKOPIA footage will be released at some point, such as Doechii’s verse on “Balloon,” or why Playboi Carti’s lines on “Thought I Was Dead” were scrapped on the DSP version. Either way, the project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 299,500 album-equivalent units.

“Thank you to everyone who has listened, skimmed through, put it on repeat, turned [it] off, loved it, hated it, grew on, grown off, related to, was foreign to, anything. I really appreciate any ears,” he penned in a thank-you letter to fans on Nov. 7.

Tyler will also hit the road in February 2025 for “CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR.” He will to play stadiums throughout the greater majority of the year, including stops at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena and Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. Paris Texas and Lil Yachty are set to support the trek.