After a tremendous 2024 campaign, Tyler, The Creator started the year with a new 8-bit video game for desktop computers and laptops, courtesy of popular social media creator Ali Graham.

On the game’s website, released on Friday (Jan. 10), the game is described as, “The ultimate celebration of the genius of Tyler, The Creator in video game form! With playable levels inspired by the colourful and magical worlds created through his music, albums and videos.” Further, “the idea is the ‘game-ify’ some of his most iconic moments from his career – whether its jumping through giant bee-filled sunflower fields (‘Flower Boy’) riding his bike through the woods (‘Wolf’), avoiding overenthusiastic fans (‘Noid’) or escaping getting burnt to a crisp (‘IFHY’).”

Graham, a “freelance illustrator and animator based in the U.K.” has for over a decade now, made creations online that stem from the world of music and Hip Hop. He has worked with labels and brands such as Quality Control, MTV, Empire, Atlantic Records and many more.

The popular creator is known for his love for The Weeknd, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, Drake, Travis Scott and many others. Fans of the creative have already shown support by raising hundreds of dollars for the game to get better over time.

Tyler, The Creator is set to go on tour with Lil Yachty and Paris Texas on his “CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR.” The North American tour will be at various arenas across the United States of America and Canada. The California-raised emcee has connected with various artists over the years, including Lil Wayne, Sexyy Red, GloRilla, Doechii and more, who are being featured on his most recent album CHROMAKOPIA.

Tyler made waves with his most recent freestyle to Kendrick Lamar’s “Hey Now” instrumental. Check out the “THAT GUY” visual below and see how the West Coast emcee paid homage to his Los Angeles roots.