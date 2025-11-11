Image Image Credit David Becker / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Young Thug performs during ComplexCon 2025 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Young Thug plans to release more music before the year wraps up.

On Monday (Nov. 10), the “Digits” artist ran into social media personality Brayden Zaroff in Miami, where he confirmed that fans can expect something new before 2025 ends. When asked if he could share any details, Thugger responded, “It’s not Hip Hop.”

Although the rapper didn’t specify whether the new music would be a single or perhaps a full-length project, he released UY SCUTI in September. The album debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 chart, with its deluxe Supernova Edition arriving a month later.

See the full clip below.

Last month at ComplexCon, The Alchemist was asked about a potential joint project with Young Thug, especially after the viral meme about them working on an “introspective” jazz album. “I can’t confirm or deny anything, bro,” the producer responded at the time.

Ironically, the Atlanta rapper apparently had no clue who The Alchemist was. Earlier this month, Ian Connor shared text messages with Young Thug on X, asking if he’d seen the meme or was familiar with the Alfredo beatmaker. "No, who's this?" he responded.

Maybe things have changed since then, though. R&B might also be on the table, given Young Thug’s relationship with Mariah the Scientist. They previously worked together on “Invest Into You” and “Dreams Rarely Do Come True” from his latest LP.

Whatever it is, there are only two months left in the year, so hopefully fans won’t have to wait much longer. In the meantime, stream UY SCUTI below.

In December, fans will get to see the rapper perform live at his “Hometown Hero: Young Thug & Friends” show at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. Next year, he’s expected to hit the road for his first headlining tour since being released from prison.

So far, Quavo is the only artist confirmed to join him. During a livestream with Adin Ross, Young Thug also confirmed there’s “a lot more top tier” acts on the full lineup.