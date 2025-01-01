Image Image Credit Barry Brecheisen / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Young Thug at 2025 Lyrical Summer Smash Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways:

Fans are speculating who Young Thug called a "rat representer” in a cryptic tweet.

The post follows a leaked snippet in which Thugger dissed Gunna and Yak Gotti by name.

Fans think Gunna may have fired first on “prototype” while Yak Gotti’s lawyer publicly responded to Young Thug's supposed diss.

Young Thug sounds like he’s had enough. On Thursday (Aug. 14) night, the “Digits” hitmaker called out an unnamed “rat representer” on X.

"[You] f**king rat representer, shut up," he tweeted without mentioning names. That, however, didn’t stop fans from speculating and tossing out names like Gunna and Yak Gotti.

The Atlanta rapper recently name-dropped both artists on a leaked snippet, reportedly from Lil Baby’s forthcoming project, titled The Leak$, arriving on Aug. 22. "Yak Gotti tricked me for some years, I ain't know he was telling," Thugger rapped. Shortly after, he dished out bars like, "Only reason I f**ked with you, Gunna, it was 'cause of Troup."

Yak Gotti’s attorney, Douglas Weinstein, didn’t waste time addressing the bars making the rounds online. “I’m unsure about the source of this allegation,” he wrote in a now-deleted tweet, per HOT 97. “Yak had the opportunity to testify against [Young Thug] during the trial for a reduced sentence, yet he chose not to. He remained steadfast and confronted the jury.”

Meanwhile, fans think Gunna may have been throwing his own shots at Young Thug on The Last Wun. On “prototype,” the rapper spits, “N**ga had tweeted my name, must've had to be a typo,” which many took as a jab at Thugger’s deleted “stop acting like we friends” post from late 2024.

On the music side, Young Thug appeared on Chance the Rapper’s latest album, STAR LINE, on Friday (Aug. 15). He joined forces with the Chicago rapper and TiaCorine for “Gun In Yo Purse” — technically his third feature since coming home from prison last year.

The Young Stoner Life Records founder is also gearing up to drop his next studio album, UY SCUTI. Talking to GQ about the project, he said, “I feel like I'm one of the biggest stars. I did a lot: founding this culture and the new rap game that’s happening right now. I just feel like I’m out of this world."