News Prince Williams/Wireimage Monica Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors / 06.22.2022

Monica is not pregnant.

The R&B singer is responding to a report that she is expecting another baby after a video surfaced of her performing at a concert wearing an oversized T-shirt. Social media started speculating that she was with child based on her appearance.

“And not sure why she looked pregnant to me, maybe it was the loose shirt since I normally see her on stage in jackets. I’m also exhausted,” one fan tweeted.

But Monica ain’t having it. She swiftly shut down the pregnancy rumors. “PREGNANT? ME? It’s actually impossible unless I’m carrying a 3 yr old! Lmaooo IMPOSSIBLE,” tweeted the 41-year-old.

The fan apologized for their “silly” comment, but Monica didn’t take it personal. “Lmao I wasn’t offended nor do I feel you lol silly ! I was caught a bit off guard lol,” she added.

PREGNANT? ME? It’s actually impossible unless I’m carrying a 3 yr old! Lmaooo IMPOSSIBLE RT @LatonyaBeatty: @queenstatusmo @MonicaDenise Yes! And not sure why she looked pregnant to me, maybe it was the loose shirt since I normally see her on stage in jackets. I’m also exhausted — Monica (@MonicaDenise) June 21, 2022

Lmao I wasn’t offended nor do I feel you lol silly ! I was caught a bit off guard lol …. Blessings to you , working in hospitals is especially hard now days ! All respect here ♥️ — Monica (@MonicaDenise) June 22, 2022

Monica is already a mother to two teenage sons—Rodney, 17, and Romelo, 14.

She may not be giving birth to more children anytime soon, but she is set to deliver new music. Monica is readying her long-awaited R&B album Trenches as well as her first country album Open Roads, executive produced by Brandi Carlile.

“I felt like this was a great time for me to really step into an area that I’ve always admired and loved,” she told Billboard of her foray into country music. “We’re just getting started, but I have so enjoyed it and been welcomed with open arms.”